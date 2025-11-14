Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.00 and last traded at $138.6930, with a volume of 58730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enersys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.
Enersys Price Performance
Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.27 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%.Enersys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Enersys Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enersys
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enersys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enersys in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Enersys by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enersys during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Enersys during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enersys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
