Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) General Counsel Sells 149,521 Shares of Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Busse sold 149,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $2,148,616.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 519,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,316.35. This represents a 22.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Busse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 2nd, Brian Busse sold 9,171 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $155,815.29.

NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,325. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,507.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARLO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1,682.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

