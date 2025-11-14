Kathleen Ford Sells 6,902 Shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $77,164.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,070.14. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kathleen Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Kathleen Ford sold 6,892 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $61,614.48.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,478,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,571. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $16.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 million. Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 208.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 202.0% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,754,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,660 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,572,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,375,000 after buying an additional 772,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,396,000 after acquiring an additional 120,197 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

