Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Director Purchases $100,000.00 in Stock

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Winant Carlon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 653,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,070,000. This represents a 0.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NP traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.60. 123,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,618. Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Neptune Insurance had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Neptune Insurance has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neptune Insurance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neptune Insurance stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding.

