Holly Morrow Evans Sells 16,269 Shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) Director Holly Morrow Evans sold 16,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $282,917.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 210,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,803.68. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CIFR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 56,729,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,707,740. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $106.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CIFR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Arete initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $27.50 price objective on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.
Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
