Sylebra Capital Llc Sells 3,772 Shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $589,563.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,764,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,802,603.60. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $4,668,900.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 6,246 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $1,012,851.36.

On Thursday, November 6th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 23,157 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $3,981,846.15.

On Monday, November 3rd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,513 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $305,641.13.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $58,872,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.50. 474,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,198. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $247.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.86 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.83.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.71 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Impinj from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Impinj by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

