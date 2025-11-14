Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sky Quarry (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sky Quarry had a negative net margin of 71.27% and a negative return on equity of 147.63%.

Sky Quarry Trading Down 5.4%

NASDAQ:SKYQ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.35. 400,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,730. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sky Quarry has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sky Quarry in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Insider Transactions at Sky Quarry

In other news, CEO Valeria Vigas Sealock sold 1,124,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $483,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 370,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,421.21. The trade was a 75.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherrie Delwo sold 65,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $42,983.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,789.02. This trade represents a 79.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,668,753 shares of company stock valued at $770,019 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sky Quarry stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,249,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 10.51% of Sky Quarry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sky Quarry Company Profile

We are an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. The recycling of asphalt shingles is expected to reduce the dependence on landfills for the removal of waste and to also reduce dependence on foreign and domestic virgin crude oil extraction for industrial uses.

