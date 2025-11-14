Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Conrad Industries had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.30%.

Conrad Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNRD traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $27.70. 538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. Conrad Industries has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

