Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Conrad Industries had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.30%.
Conrad Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CNRD traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $27.70. 538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. Conrad Industries has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.50.
Conrad Industries Company Profile
