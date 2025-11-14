Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNTB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Connect Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Connect Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Connect Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Trading Up 26.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.12. 1,041,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,895. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.86.

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Connect Biopharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Koa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.