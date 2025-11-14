Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Absci from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Absci from $6.40 to $5.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

Absci Stock Performance

Shares of ABSI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,291,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,297. Absci has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $421.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Absci had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 4,071.19%.The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Absci

In other Absci news, Director Menelas N. Pangalos acquired 95,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $254,788.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 113,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,133.60. This represents a 527.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Bedrick bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer directly owned 180,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,155.60. The trade was a 5.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Absci by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after buying an additional 2,116,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Absci by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,137,000 after purchasing an additional 830,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Absci by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 448,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Absci in the first quarter worth approximately $5,792,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Absci by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 84,270 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

