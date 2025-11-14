Zacks Research Upgrades Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) to “Strong-Buy”

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAND. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 1.2%

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a market cap of $357.76 million, a PE ratio of -21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 10.69%.The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $6,096,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 58,781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 98,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 98,165 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 63,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

