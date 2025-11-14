Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $1.70.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of BYND stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 128,657,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,283,031. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $429.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.32.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. Beyond Meat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 400.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,780,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 69,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

