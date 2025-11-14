Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Materialise (MTLS)

Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/13/2025 – Materialise had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Materialise was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

11/1/2025 – Materialise was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2025 – Materialise was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Materialise had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Materialise had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

