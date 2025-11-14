Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 543.81 and last traded at GBX 543.81, with a volume of 305413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540.

Personal Assets Stock Down 0.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 529.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 518.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Personal Assets

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 12,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 539 per share, for a total transaction of £70,043.05. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,922 shares of company stock valued at $7,490,990. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.

