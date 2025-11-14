Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s Why

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. Approximately 106,952,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,426,743,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.
Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.56.
About Supply@ME Capital
Supply@ME helps businesses which hold non perishable stock, from heavy manufacturing and chemicals to high fashion and luxury goods, improve their cashflow and unlock working capital.
Its platform enables businesses to alleviate the cost of unsold inventory in warehouses or in transit, by offering more funds at a more competitive rate than traditional financing solutions.
