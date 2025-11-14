ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 12% – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) was up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.80 and last traded at GBX 10.38. Approximately 6,711,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,070,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.26.
The firm has a market capitalization of £51.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.50.
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
