Reviewing Winchester Bancorp (WSBK) and The Competition

Winchester Bancorp (NASDAQ:WSBK) is one of 132 public companies in the "BANKS – NORTHEAST" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Winchester Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Winchester Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Winchester Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winchester Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 Winchester Bancorp Competitors 558 2805 2134 133 2.33

Profitability

As a group, “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies have a potential upside of 15.77%. Given Winchester Bancorp’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Winchester Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Winchester Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winchester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Winchester Bancorp Competitors 12.40% 7.68% 0.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Winchester Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Winchester Bancorp $44.51 million -$870,000.00 87.00 Winchester Bancorp Competitors $357.55 million $53.98 million 14.11

Winchester Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Winchester Bancorp. Winchester Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Winchester Bancorp peers beat Winchester Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Winchester Bancorp Company Profile

Winchester Bancorp, MHC will be formed as the Massachusetts-chartered mutual holding company of Winchester Bancorp, Inc. in connection with the reorganization of Winchester Savings Bank into the “two-tier”mutual holding company form of organization. Upon completion of the reorganization and offering, Winchester Bancorp, MHC will own 55% of Winchester Bancorp, Inc.’s common stock. As a mutual holding company, Winchester Bancorp, MHC will be a non-stock company that will be required by law to own a majority of the outstanding voting stock of Winchester Bancorp, Inc. for so long as Winchester Bancorp, MHC remains in existence. Winchester Bancorp, MHC, through its board of trustees, will be able to exercise voting control over virtually all matters put to a vote of stockholders of Winchester Bancorp, Inc. Winchester Bancorp, MHC will be subject to comprehensive regulation and examination by the Massachusetts Commissioner of Banks and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve Board”). Winchester Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was incorporated in December 2024. The offering of common stock is being made by Winchester Bancorp, Inc. in connection with the reorganization of Winchester Savings Bank into the “two-tier” mutual holding company form of organization. Winchester Bancorp, Inc. will become the bank holding company for Winchester Savings Bank by owning all the outstanding shares of capital stock of Winchester Savings Bank. To date, Winchester Bancorp, Inc. has engaged in organizational activities only. Following the reorganization and offering, Winchester Bancorp, Inc.’s primary business activity will be to own all the outstanding shares of capital stock of Winchester Savings Bank. Winchester Bancorp, Inc. will be authorized to engage in any other business activities that are permissible for bank holding companies under Massachusetts and federal law. Upon completion of the reorganization and offering, Winchester Bancorp, MHC will own 55% and public stockholders will own 43% of Winchester Bancorp, Inc.’s common stock. Public stockholders will not be able to exercise voting control over most matters put to a vote of stockholders. In addition, as a “controlled company” under the meaning of the Nasdaq Stock Market corporate governance rules following the offering, Winchester Bancorp, Inc. will be exempt from certain corporate governance requirements, including the requirement that a majority of our board of directors be independent under Nasdaq Stock Market listing standards, and that executive compensation and director nominations be overseen by independent directors. Winchester Bancorp, Inc. will be subject to comprehensive regulation and examination by the Massachusetts Commissioner of Banks and the Federal Reserve Board. Winchester Bancorp, Inc.’s website address will be www.winchestersavings.com. Winchester Savings Bank is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank headquartered in Winchester, Massachusetts. Winchester Savings Bank was originally chartered in 1871, and operates from its main office and four full-service branch offices in eastern Massachusetts, located in Arlington, Danvers and Woburn. Winchester Savings Bank’s subsidiaries are Sachem Holdings, Inc., Aberjona Holdings, Inc., 1871 Company, LLC, and Wedgemere Holdings, LLC. Sachem Holdings, Inc. and Aberjona Holdings, Inc. are Massachusetts security corporations established to hold investment securities. 1871 Company, LLC’s principal activity is the holding of bank premises. Wedgemere Holdings, LLC’s principal activity is the holding of properties acquired in settlement of loans. We consider Middlesex County and, to a lesser extent, Essex County, as our primary market area for gathering deposits. We consider Middlesex County as well as the surrounding counties located in Massachusetts as our primary market area for lending. Our business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans and consumer loans, as well as in investment securities. Winchester Savings Bank is subject to comprehensive regulation and examination by the Massachusetts Commissioner of Banks and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”). Winchester Savings Bank’s main office is located in Winchester, Massachusetts.

