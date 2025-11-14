Comparing Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) and Kings Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)

Kings Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF – Get Free Report) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kings Entertainment Group and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kings Entertainment Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kings Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Lottery.com -2,484.16% -85.38% -36.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kings Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lottery.com $1.07 million 7.88 -$28.54 million ($9.40) -0.23

This table compares Kings Entertainment Group and Lottery.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kings Entertainment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lottery.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kings Entertainment Group and Lottery.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kings Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lottery.com 1 0 1 0 2.00

Lottery.com has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 834.58%. Given Lottery.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Kings Entertainment Group.

Summary

Lottery.com beats Kings Entertainment Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kings Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Kings Entertainment Group Inc. provides lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling services online. It offers its services under the LottoKings and WinTrillions brand names. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lottery.com

(Get Free Report)

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kings Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kings Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.