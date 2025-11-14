Head-To-Head Comparison: Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) vs. Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) and Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Atlantic BDC and Golub Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic BDC 21.50% 3.25% 3.07% Golub Capital BDC 42.81% 10.87% 4.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Chicago Atlantic BDC and Golub Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00 Golub Capital BDC 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Golub Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Golub Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golub Capital BDC is more favorable than Chicago Atlantic BDC.

4.4% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Chicago Atlantic BDC has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chicago Atlantic BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Golub Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Chicago Atlantic BDC pays out 367.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Golub Capital BDC pays out 109.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chicago Atlantic BDC and Golub Capital BDC”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic BDC $21.67 million 10.73 $9.62 million $0.37 27.54 Golub Capital BDC $397.72 million 9.28 $273.79 million $1.42 9.75

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic BDC. Golub Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chicago Atlantic BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats Chicago Atlantic BDC on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chicago Atlantic BDC

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc. is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc., formerly known as CHICAGO ATLNTIC, is based in NEW YORK.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. It typically invests in diversified consumer services, automobiles, healthcare technology, insurance, health care equipment and supplies, hotels, restaurants and leisure, healthcare providers and services, IT services and specialty retails. It seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in first lien traditional senior debt, first lien one stop, junior debt and equity, senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

