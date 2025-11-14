Abpro (NASDAQ:ABP) Announces Earnings Results

Abpro (NASDAQ:ABP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Abpro Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABP traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $5.49. 31,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. Abpro has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $153.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered Abpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Abpro to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Abpro in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abpro stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abpro Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ABP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Abpro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Abpro Company Profile

Abpro Holdings Inc is a biotechnology company. The company’s mission is to improve the lives of mankind facing severe and life-threatening diseases with next-generation antibody therapies. Abpro Holdings Inc, formerly known as Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II, is based in WOBURN, Mass.

