Virtual Piggy (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtual Piggy (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Virtual Piggy Stock Performance

Shares of RPMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. 50,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. Virtual Piggy has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Virtual Piggy Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. It offers Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. The company's online solution enables families and parents to teach their children regarding financial management and spending on gaming, retail, music, and entertainment.

