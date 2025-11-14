Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) CTO Sells $276,870.16 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CTO David Beitel sold 3,893 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $276,870.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 140,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,454.72. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.1%

ZG stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -258.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,348,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Zillow Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 557,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,518,000 after acquiring an additional 209,312 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

