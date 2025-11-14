Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Issues Earnings Results

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($4.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Qualigen Therapeutics Trading Up 7.9%

Qualigen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 674,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,586. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QLGN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qualigen Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

Earnings History for Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

