Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Down 21.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 21.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50. The stock traded as low as C$6.06 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 5,946,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 787,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPB. Desjardins dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.41.

Superior Plus Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.The company had revenue of C$470.64 million for the quarter.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 109.01%.

About Superior Plus

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

Featured Stories

