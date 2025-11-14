Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Blue Dolphin Energy had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%.
Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BDCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile
