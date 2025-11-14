Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Issues Earnings Results

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Community Bancorp. had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 22.51%.

Community Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMTV remained flat at $23.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. Community Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Community Bancorp. Company Profile

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

