Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Issues Earnings Results

Community Bancorp. (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Community Bancorp. had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 22.51%.
Community Bancorp. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMTV remained flat at $23.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. Community Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $25.80.
Community Bancorp. Company Profile
