Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Releases Earnings Results

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$111.26 million for the quarter. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BRE traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,272. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$11.46 and a 12-month high of C$15.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -127.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s payout ratio is presently -64.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark downgraded Bridgemarq Real Estate Services from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.00.

View Our Latest Report on BRE

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. Its segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. It supplies realtors with information, tools, and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.