Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.92, with a volume of 1782375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.82.

Specifically, Director Shannon Joseph bought 16,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$101,935.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$242,232.96. This trade represents a 72.66% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TVE shares. Desjardins upgraded Tamarack Valley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.27.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$406.32 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1386527 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.85%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

