Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Shares Up 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 and last traded at GBX 16. 189,011 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 95,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25.

Orcadian Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.19. The company has a market cap of £12.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of -2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.53.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

Orcadian’s strategy is to secure discovered resources at low cost and to transform those resources into reserves and onto production

The Pilot field is our key asset. The field is well appraised and ready for development, Orcadian has selected, as the very best development concept, a low salinity polymer flood with two wellhead platforms, a dedicated FPSO, and a floating wind turbine.

Pilot is very well appraised with high quality modern 3D seismic and seven reservoir penetrations.

