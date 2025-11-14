Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 167.80 and last traded at GBX 166.40, with a volume of 5434832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 165 to GBX 170 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 185 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mitie Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 175.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Mitie Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Mary Reilly bought 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 138 per share, with a total value of £2,544.72. Also, insider Phillip Bentley sold 2,000,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138, for a total value of £2,760,044.16. Insiders bought a total of 4,478 shares of company stock worth $618,788 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

