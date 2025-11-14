Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 403,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 361,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.19.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

