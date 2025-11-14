Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.22. 764,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,107% from the average session volume of 63,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 target price on shares of Eskay Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.21.

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Stock Up 2.1%

Eskay Mining Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$45.71 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34.

(Get Free Report)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.