Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.22. 764,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,107% from the average session volume of 63,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 target price on shares of Eskay Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.21.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Eskay Mining
Eskay Mining Stock Up 2.1%
Eskay Mining Company Profile
Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eskay Mining
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.