Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.67 to $55.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Shares of BN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.89. 10,363,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,085. Brookfield has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a PE ratio of 153.12 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,313,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,892,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,707,000 after buying an additional 988,419 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,849,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,338,000 after purchasing an additional 799,440 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 17.5% in the first quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,004,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,584,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,395,000 after purchasing an additional 354,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

