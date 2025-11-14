Zacks Research Downgrades NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) to Strong Sell

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SMR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded NuScale Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on NuScale Power from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NuScale Power Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE:SMR traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,962,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,306,561. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.03. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $104,369,046.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,085,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,654,282.56. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,030,641 shares of company stock worth $605,953,415. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

