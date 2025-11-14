Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

Shopify Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHOP traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.04. 8,379,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,683,808. Shopify has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $189.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.72.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,231,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,425,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Shopify by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,827,000 after buying an additional 267,271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 35,113 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,049,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,461,000 after buying an additional 605,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 32.6% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

