Zacks Research Upgrades Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) to Strong-Buy

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Drilling Tools International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Drilling Tools International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTI

Drilling Tools International Price Performance

Shares of DTI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 28,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,343. Drilling Tools International has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $87.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.22 and a beta of -0.37.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.18 million. Drilling Tools International had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Drilling Tools International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Drilling Tools International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTI. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Drilling Tools International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Drilling Tools International by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Drilling Tools International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.