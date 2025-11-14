Lisa Feng Sells 15,000 Shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $506,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,533.77. This trade represents a 23.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACM Research Trading Down 3.5%

ACMR stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 853,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,063. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.44. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $45.12.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. ACM Research has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded ACM Research from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,604,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,428,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 113,076.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,881,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 51.5% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 122,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

