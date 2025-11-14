Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $134,914.64 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley Owens sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $134,914.64. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,299.52. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. 3,766,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,949. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.64. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -491.39, a P/E/G ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 352.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

