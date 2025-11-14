BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $37.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.82. 6,044,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,091. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%.The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth $947,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

