Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.92. 6,324,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425,743. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $99.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

