Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 5,455 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $378,577.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,734.80. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 12th, Dan Spaulding sold 3,819 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $271,607.28.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,949. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -491.39, a P/E/G ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Z

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zillow Group by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.