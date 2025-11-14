Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of SRZN stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 58,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($2.44). Surrozen had a negative return on equity of 4,055.04% and a negative net margin of 2,909.10%.The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Surrozen will post -8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surrozen by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Surrozen by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Surrozen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 306,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Surrozen by 37.1% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Surrozen by 17.1% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 229,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

