Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Ispire Technology Stock Performance
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 389.95% and a negative net margin of 31.14%.The company had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Ispire Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Steven P. Pryzbyla sold 17,046 shares of Ispire Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $45,001.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 399,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,112.96. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 65.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ispire Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ispire Technology
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
