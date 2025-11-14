Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Interactive Strength had a negative net margin of 310.22% and a negative return on equity of 202.21%.

Interactive Strength Price Performance

TRNR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,820. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67. Interactive Strength has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis upgraded Interactive Strength to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interactive Strength from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Interactive Strength in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

