LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC) Posts Earnings Results

LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. LQR House had a negative return on equity of 259.35% and a negative net margin of 949.77%.

LQR House Trading Down 6.2%

NASDAQ:YHC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.84. 199,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,526. LQR House has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 4.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LQR House in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

LQR House Company Profile

LQR House, Inc provides digital marketing and brand development for alcoholic beverage space. It intends to integrate the supply, sales, and marketing facets of the alcoholic beverage space into one easy to use platform and become the one-stop-shop for everything related to alcohol. The company was founded on January 11, 2021 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

