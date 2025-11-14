Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Veea Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VEEA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 72,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,085. Veea has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veea in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veea has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Veea Company Profile

Veea Inc provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks.

