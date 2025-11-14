Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Banco Do Brasil (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Banco Do Brasil had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Banco Do Brasil Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Banco Do Brasil stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. 1,839,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,256. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Banco Do Brasil has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Banco Do Brasil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Banco Do Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Do Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Do Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Do Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.