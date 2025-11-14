Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Lifeward had a negative net margin of 121.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.91%. Lifeward updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lifeward Trading Up 14.9%

LFWD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. 773,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,007. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.20. Lifeward has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Get Lifeward alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lifeward in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Lifeward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.