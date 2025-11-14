Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $791.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.84%.Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

BZH traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 825,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 13.33. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 52,062 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 5.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

