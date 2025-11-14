VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Issues Earnings Results

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. VerifyMe had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 17.16%.

VRME traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.80. 286,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,453. VerifyMe has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VerifyMe stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.29% of VerifyMe worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRME shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VerifyMe to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on VerifyMe from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VerifyMe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

